Sable Announces Closing of C$12.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2021 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement for total gross proceeds of approximately C$12.5 million (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted by Sprott Capital Partners LP and Eight Capital, as co-lead underwriters (the "Co-Lead Underwriters") and PI Financial Corp. (referred to collectively as the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Company has issued 41,666,600 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of C$0.30 per Common Share (the "Issue Price").

The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares will be used by the Company for exploration and general corporate and working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and issued to the Underwriters compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants") equal to 3.0% of the number of Common Shares sold pursuant to the Offering. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at the Issue Price until June 15, 2023.

The Common Shares and Compensation Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering, and any securities issued upon the exercise of the Compensation Warrants, are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws. The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The TSXV has conditionally approved the listing of all Common Shares issuable under the Offering.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (128,992 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, La Poncha, and Los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

