Josemaria Announces Election of Directors and Annual General Meeting Results
VANCOUVER, June 15, 2021 - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) (OTCQB: JOSMF) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular dated May 5, 2021 (the "Circular") for the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on June 15, 2021 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. Results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting earlier today are set out below. View PDF version.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Christine Batruch
|
167,428,150
|
99.99
|
9,885
|
0.01
|
Paul Conibear
|
167,430,895
|
100.00
|
7,140
|
0.00
|
Ashley Heppenstall
|
167,360,301
|
99.95
|
77,734
|
0.05
|
Ron Hochstein
|
166,330,852
|
99.34
|
1,107,183
|
0.66
|
Adam Lundin
|
167,430,362
|
100.00
|
7,673
|
0.00
|
Wojtek Wodzicki
|
167,430,250
|
100.00
|
7,785
|
0.00
In addition, Shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020, and approved all of the other items of business detailed in the Circular and put forward at the Meeting, namely:
- fixing the number of directors at six (6), with 100.00% of Shareholders voting in favour; and
- appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration, with 99.99% of Shareholders voting in favour.
Full details of all the voting results for the Meeting are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT JOSEMARIA
Josemaria Resources Inc. is a natural resources company focused on developing its advanced stage, 100% owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project in the San Juan Province of Argentina. A recently published Feasibility Study (see "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina" dated effective September 28, 2020 and filed on November 5, 2020) demonstrates a simple and conventional open pit copper-gold project with robust economics and a rapid payback period. Josemaria is a Lundin Group company and works in partnership with the Lundin Foundation to execute best practices in responsible mineral development in Argentina where the Lundins have a 30-year track record of value creation. The Company is a reporting issuer in all Provinces of Canada and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "JOSE", and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "JOSMF".
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on June 15, 2021 at 5:00pm EDT.
On behalf of Josemaria Resources,
Adam Lundin,
President and CEO
WKN: A2PN5S / ISIN: CA48086P1009
SOURCE Josemaria Resources Inc.
Contact
Amanda Strong, Investor Relations, Canada: +1 604 689 7842; or info@josemariaresources.com; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden: +46 701 112 615; or reriksson@rive6.ch