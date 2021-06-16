Tectonic Metals Announces Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2021 - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV: TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF) (FSE: T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand for its non-brokered private placement previously announced on May 10, 2021, the Company has agreed to increase the size of the offering by up to 40,000,000 units of the Company ("Units"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$7,500,000 (the "Offering"). Under the Offering, up to 75,000,000 Units may be issued at a price of C$0.10 per Unit in the manner previously disclosed.

The Offering

Each unit is comprised of one common share of Tectonic and one-half common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable for a common share at an exercise price of C$0.17 and will expire two years from the closing date of the private placement.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby if the volume-weighted average trading price of Tectonic's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is C$0.30 or greater for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days (whether or not trading occurs on all such days), Tectonic has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to 30 days from the date of issuance of a news release by Tectonic announcing the accelerated exercise period.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's Tibbs and Seventymile properties and for general working capital.

The Offering is expected to close in mid-June. Closing is subject to the conditional acceptance of the TSXV, and all securities issuable under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

About Tectonic

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company created and operated by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. Key members of the Tectonic team were involved with Kaminak Gold Corporation, the company that raised C$165 million to fund the acquisition, discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon Territory through to the completion of a bankable feasibility study before selling the multi-million-ounce gold project to Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont Goldcorp) for C$520 million in 2016.

Tectonic is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery and development of mineral resources from district-scale projects in politically stable jurisdictions that have the potential to host world-class orebodies.

Tectonic believes that responsible mineral exploration and development can positively impact the communities in which the company lives and operates and is committed to early and ongoing community engagement, best practices in environmental stewardship and the development of a strong safety culture. Whether at home or at work, the Tectonic team is grounded on the following core values: passion, integrity, patience, focus, perseverance, honesty, fairness, accountability, respect and a play big mindset. The company works for its shareholders and is committed to creating value for them.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Bill Stormont, Investor Relations, at toll-free 1.888.685.8558 or by email at info@tectonicmetals.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TectonicMetals/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TectonicMetals

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tectonicmetals/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tectonic-metals

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information and statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, the amount of funds to be raised in the Offering, and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Tectonic, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Although Tectonic considers these beliefs and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to secure subscription proceeds from certain investors under the Offering, implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; adverse global events such as the COVID - 19 pandemic; market volatility; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital on acceptable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Tectonic does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Tectonic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Tectonic does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Tectonic Metals Inc.