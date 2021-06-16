Newlox Establishes Brazilian ESG Gold Initiative

Vancouver - 16 June 2021 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company") (CNSX:LUX.CN) (Frankfurt/Stuttgart:NGO) (OTC:NWLXF) is pleased to announce that in accordance with its long-standing objective, the Company has entered the Brazilian market, where it intends to develop precious metals projects in partnership with local artisanal miners, focussing on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG).

Newlox Gold is working in partnership with NAP.Mineração/USP, the centre for small-scale responsible mining at the University of São Paulo, Brazil. The partnership will support sustainable development within the vast Brazilian artisanal mining sector and support research, training, and education while fostering responsible management of mine development and governance.

The research team engages and collaborates closely with both artisanal mining cooperatives and associations as well as conventional mining companies. Additionally, on a broader front, NAP.Mineração maintains artisanal mining-related collaborations with national and international institutions such as research agencies, mining cooperatives, universities, and government agencies.

Newlox Gold, with the support of NAP.Mineração/USP, has already identified two highly prospective areas suitable for the deployment of Newlox Gold ESG-focused precious metals processing plants. These projects are currently in due diligence, and further details will follow.

The Company is also pleased to advise that its Costa Rican operations continue to advance. Plant One, the remediation facility, is undergoing a modification to its processing circuit to increase throughput substantially, while Plant Two, the Boston partnership, is advancing construction according to plan.

A Message from Ryan Jackson, President & CEO:

"The Company has established a close connection with Brazil over many years through its Chief Technical Advisor, Dr. Marcello Veiga, who has worked closely with Newlox since 2014 and who now heads up the Company's research and development division. Through our relationship with Dr. Veiga, the Company has assembled a team focused on identifying and assessing expansion opportunities in Latin America, with Brazil at the heart of this endeavour.

Newlox Gold has established a beachhead in Brazil through its partnership with NAP.Mineração/USP. We are excited to initiate the Company's expansion program beyond Costa Rica and look forward to updating shareholders as we continue assessing the multiple opportunities available to the Company."

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the contents of this News Release.

