Melkior Commences Summer Program at Val D'Or Property

- Target 2 will be subject to prospecting only - Target 4 due to the lack of outcrops and the pending drill results from the previous drill campaign completed on the Property.

Timmins, June 16, 2021 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKR) (OTC:MKRIF) is pleased to announce that it has begun surface exploration work on its Val d'Or Property ("the Property"). The purpose of the survey is to follow up on the 2020 till sampling anomalies and targets (see news release dated August 27th, 2020). The survey includes follow-up soil sampling and prospecting on all targets except:

Below are details on each target and a map showing their specific location (Figure 1). The Company will report exploration results once the survey is complete.

Figure 1: Interpreted Targets



Click Image To View Full Size

Target 1 is situated in the western area of the Property and could be an anomaly associated with intrusion-related gold mineralization. This target is generated using multiple till samples that are anomalous in different elements including: Au, Ag, As, Te, Mo, Pb, Sb, Bi, Sn, and W. The Company has added 13 new claims (746.2 ha) to the Property to ensure it covers the potential source of this anomaly. The source is expected to come from the granodiorites located just north of that area, and the unit already includes a gold showing in similar geological context to what is expected to be the source of the anomaly (the Jenson showing is grading at 6.7 g/t Au - Gariepy, 1988) and is hosted in intrusions, approximately 3-4km NE of the anomaly and outside of the Property).

Target 2 could be the source of an anomalous area in gold that is located in the northern part of the Property and is spatially close to a silver discovery made by the exploration team in 2020 : 0.45 oz per ton of silver assayed in a metric sized boulder. The 2m x 1m boulder indicates that the source of the anomaly may be located close-by. The target also includes anomalies in Mo, Se, Hg and Bi.

Target 3 is related to a high gold anomaly (277 ppb Au) in till and is located in the North-East area of the Property. This anomaly is also associated with Ag and W. The Company has multiple claims up-ice from the anomaly and will further inspect the suspected source of the anomaly.

Target 4 is defined by gold pathfinder anomalies in soil samples. It is also located in the western extension of a magnetic anomaly where the Bruell showing is located (240m east of the Property). The 1,449m drill campaign was completed on an IP grid that generated multiple conductor and chargeable anomalies (see news release dated April 8th, 2021).

Target 5 is an Au and Te anomaly in till about 600m north of the Lac-Poissant-Nord showing. The showing reported 1.0g/t Au over 1.0m in hole 465-07-88 in quartz veins intersecting a silicified granodiorite (Morin et al, 1988).

Target 6 is a Ag, As, Mo and Sb anomaly corridor that is parallel to the glacial drift direction.

Target 7 is a Ag, Cu, Pb and Sn anomaly in till. It is located on a high magnetic area.

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Steven Lauzier, VP Exploration for Quebec, P.Geo,OGQ and by Pierre-Alexandre Pelletier, P.Geo OGQ, who are qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

References

Gariepy, L., 1988: Rapport sur la cartographie géologique sur la Propriété Tiblemont. Exploration Noranda Ltd, GM 48819.

Ingham, W.N., 1953: Information Report. Claims Lavoie, GM 02270.

Ingham, W.N., 1956: Information report on the Property. Claims Wrona, GM 03883.

Morin, R., Desjardins, D., Perron, L., 1988: Journal de sondage. Mines Messeguay inc, GM 48283.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources is an exploration stage resource company with strong partners in world-class mining jurisdictions. Melkior's flagship Carscallen Project is being advanced by Kirkland Lake Gold through a $110M option/joint venture agreement. Melkior's White Lake Project is being advanced by Barrick Gold through a $4M option/joint venture agreement. Melkior under 100% ownership is focused on advancing it's Val D'Or and Maseres Projects in Quebec. Kirkland Lake Gold currently owns approximately 6% of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.

E-mail: info@melkior.com

Tel: 226-271-5170

The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site www.melkior.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the

TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.