Kinross reports temporary suspension of mill at Tasiast

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 - Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the "Company") announced today a temporary suspension of mill operations at its Tasiast mine due to a fire on June 15, 2021. There were no injuries reported due to the fire.

The Company will work with government authorities and is starting the process of investigating the cause of the fire. The Company is also assessing the damage and potential impact on the operation and will provide a further update once an assessment is completed.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 647-821-1736
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

