Sanatana Gold Rush Project - Initial Assay Results Return 2m @ 2.22g/t Au

3,113m completed in 23 holes on seven separate prospects

Reporting on the first four holes with remaining six prospect results expected over next four to six weeks.

All holes encountered quartz veins hosted in shear zones, potentially hosting gold

Assays have been returned from the first prospect, "North Vein" with 2m at 2.24 g/t Au reported

Vancouver, June 16, 2021 - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") has completed its first pass scout drill program on the Gold Rush project, located 25km west of Timmins. A total of 23 holes NQ diameter (3,113m) were completed on seven separate prospects. All holes intersected quartz veins, alteration and sulphides. Figure 1 summarizes the drill program and gives the location of the prospects.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/87734_064dc846f4f4094c_001full.jpg





Buddy Doyle, President said, "The scout drilling program was initiated to gain a rapid understanding of the type and styles of mineralization on the Gold Rush property. Every drill hole encountered shear zones hosting quartz veins with varying amounts of sulphides. The assay results will determine which prospects to focus further work on. Additionally the results will help us to understand what are the main controls of the mineralization at the Gold Rush Project. While we wait for more assays, work continues on the property directed towards further prospecting of outcrop aided by recently acquired aerial photography."

North Vein Prospect

Assays have been returned for the North Vein prospect and we report a 2.22g/t Au interval in Drill hole NV-2021-03, 2m from 51m to 53m. The interval was hosted by a quartz vein and the location is shown on figure 2. No significant assays are reported from the other holes.

Figure 2: Plan View of the North Vein prospect





To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/87734_064dc846f4f4094c_002full.jpg

More drilling would be required to determine if this zone connects to the North Vein surface showing. To the east the zone is cut-off by a diabase, drilling on the eastern side of this diabase did not detect gold, however there is good potential for the mineralized vein to continue to the west and at depth.

As complete results for each prospect are received, they will be reported. All drill holes intersected zones of interest which include shear zones, quartz veins and sulphides which have been sampled by diamond sawing split NQ core at 1-metre intervals, with half retained in a core box stored on core racks at a secure site. All sampling includes 1-metre bracket samples at either end of each zone, which designed to obtain background geochemistry.

QA-QC protocols includes insertion of one standards, one blank and one duplicate every 40 samples.

Table 1 lists the prospects, number of holes and total metres drilled. It also lists the number of samples sent to the lab for each prospect.

Table 1 Prospects and drill holes and metres.

Prospect name No. of Holes Total Metres Total Samples North Vein 4 555 148 North Shaft 7 891 528 Elora 2 294 107 Desantis 3 386 139 MOG/Desantis S 3 489 415 Leduc 3 360 350 Massey-Turnbull 1 138 44 Totals 23 3,113 1,731

Samples were shipped by bonded freight to TSL Laboratories of Saskatoon (TSL) in small batches with appropriate chain of custody controls in place. On receipt, TSL's sample preparation includes crush, riffle split and pulverize each core sample to generate a reject (70% at -10 mesh) and 250-gram pulp (95% at -150 mesh). A 30-gram aliquot of each pulp undergoes Au fire assay/AA analysis and another 0.25 gram aliquot undergoes ICP multielement analysis using multi-acid digestion. Over-limit gold results are re-assayed using fire assay/ gravimetric finish. TSL commits to internal QA/QC protocols that include inserting repeats, certified and in-house standards at regular intervals to provide quality analyses. TSL Laboratories is independent of Sanatana.

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Kevin Kivi P.Geo. Mr. Kivi is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada and the Western Pacific. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

Sanatana Resources Inc.

(signed) "Peter Miles"



Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

