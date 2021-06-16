Bonterra Announces the Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") was held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, including each of the six nominees proposed as directors, pursuant to the Company's management proxy circular dated May 11, 2021, were elected as directors. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 94% from shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Outcome of Vote
Voted
Voted (%)
Cesar Gonzalez
Approved
For: 47,694,772 Withhold: 6,162,488
88.6% 11.4%
Matthew Happyjack
Approved
For: 52,815,746 Withhold: 1,041,514
98.1% 1.9%
Normand Champigny
Approved
For: 53,800,766 Withhold: 56,494
99.9% 0.1%
Akiba Leisman
Approved
For: 42,879,557 Withhold: 10,977,703
79.6% 20.4%
Peter O'Malley
Approved
For: 52,756,287 Withhold: 1,100,973
98.0% 2.0%
Jean Rainville
Approved
For: 53,731,566 Withhold: 125,694
99.8% 0.2%
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Pascal Hamelin, President & CEO ir@btrgold.com
2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9 819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com
