Bonterra Announces the Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

15:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") was held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, including each of the six nominees proposed as directors, pursuant to the Company's management proxy circular dated May 11, 2021, were elected as directors. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 94% from shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Voted Voted (%)
Cesar Gonzalez Approved For: 47,694,772
Withhold: 6,162,488		 88.6%
11.4%
Matthew Happyjack Approved For: 52,815,746
Withhold: 1,041,514		 98.1%
1.9%
Normand Champigny Approved For: 53,800,766
Withhold: 56,494		 99.9%
0.1%
Akiba Leisman Approved For: 42,879,557
Withhold: 10,977,703		 79.6%
20.4%
Peter O'Malley Approved For: 52,756,287
Withhold: 1,100,973		 98.0%
2.0%
Jean Rainville Approved For: 53,731,566
Withhold: 125,694		 99.8%
0.2%

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Pascal Hamelin, President & CEO
ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9
819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87748


Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle.




Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2N8S8
CA09852X7018
www.bonterraresources.com
