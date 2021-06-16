Alianza Minerals Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Vancouver, June 16, 2021 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ) (OTC:TARSF) ("Alianza" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the financing announced on May 31, 2021 and June 9, 2021 has now been closed. A total of $1,261,240 from the issuance of the flow-through shares was raised to increase the size of the Company's Haldane Silver Project drill program in the Keno Hill District, Yukon.

"We are delighted to have the continued support from our shareholders. Our drilling program at Haldane is well underway and with this financing closed, we will continue to follow up on the excellent results from the 2020 program," stated Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza.

Financing Terms - Flow-Through Shares

The flow-through shares will be eligible for a tax deduction for Canadian income tax payers for 2021. These shares were issued at $0.12 per share and the proceeds will be spent on qualifying exploration expenditures in the Yukon Territory. A total of 10,510,333 flow-through shares were issued at closing.

Finder's fees of 7% in cash and 7% in finder's warrants were paid to eligible parties. All securities are subject to a four-month hold expiring on October 15, 2021.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a hybrid business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza currently has one project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. and a copper exploration alliance in the southwestern United States with Imperial X PLC, soon to change its name to Cloudbreak Discovery PLC. Alianza also is seeking partners on other projects.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

