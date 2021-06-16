Noranda Income Fund Annual General Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 - Noranda Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX:NIF.UN) announced today the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of unitholders held this morning.



At the AGM, there were 26 holders of Priority Units and Special Fund Units ("Units") of the Fund represented in person or by proxy, holding 25,635,139 Units and representing 51.28% of the Fund's 49,989,975 issued and outstanding Units. The results of the vote for the election of trustees were as follows:

Class Nominee Votes For % Proxy Votes Withheld % Proxy Priority and

Special Units























Daniel Desjardins 22,624,367 92.81% 1,751,485 7.19% Wendy Kei 23,520,976 96.49% 854,876 3.51% Anthony P.L. Lloyd 22,045,342 90.44% 2,330,510 9.56% Francois R. Roy 22,913,276 94.00% 1,462,576 6.00% Yihua Xiao (Eva Shaw) 22,830,676 93.66% 1,545,176 6.34% Dirk Vollrath 22,826,676 93.64% 1,549,176 6.36% Peter Wright 22,615,757 92.78% 1,760,095 7.22%

About the Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NIF.UN". Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the "Processing Facility") located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation. Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at: www.norandaincomefund.com.