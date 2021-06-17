Menü Artikel
MEG Energy Reports Director Election Voting Results

04:26 Uhr  |  CNW

CALGARY, June 16, 2021 - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG") (TSX: MEG) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2021 (the "Meeting"), each of the ten (10) nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated May 3, 2021, were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Grant D. Billing

195,377,224

99.42

1,138,444

0.58

Ian D. Bruce

196,445,306

99.96

70,362

0.04

Derek W. Evans

196,441,733

99.96

73,935

0.04

Judy A. Fairburn

195,148,173

99.30

1,367,495

0.70

Robert B. Hodgins

179,773,274

91.48

16,742,394

8.52

William R. Klesse

185,522,212

94.41

10,993,456

5.59

Susan M. MacKenzie

192,406,836

97.91

4,108,832

2.09

Jeffrey J. McCaig

195,418,624

99.44

1,097,044

0.56

James D. McFarland

196,393,315

99.94

122,353

0.06

Diana J. McQueen

195,028,702

99.24

1,486,966

0.76

Full Voting Results

In addition to the voting results for the Board of Directors, the remaining agenda items at the meeting, including the appointment of auditors and the advisory vote on executive compensation, were approved by MEG's shareholders. Full voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction methods to improve responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells its thermal oil (AWB) production to refiners throughout North America and internationally.

Learn more at: www.megenergy.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
T 587.293.6045
E invest@megenergy.com

Media Relations
T 403.775.1131
E media@megenergy.com

SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.


