West Mining Corp. Engages Coast Mountain Geological For Gold Project Exploration

VANCOUVER, June 17, 2021 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Coast Mountain Geological Ltd (CMG) for exploration work at the Company's 100% owned Spanish Mountain West gold project in southern-central British Columbia. The program is underway with the CMG team mobilized and in the field.



"The Company looks forward to working with CMG on the project as we continue to add to our portfolio of precious metals" Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West.

Spanish Mountain Background and Targets

The ~1032 ha road-accessible property comprises a grouping of four mineral tenures (the "Property") in proximity to the Spanish Mountain Gold Deposit located approximately 65 km east of Williams Lake, B.C, near to Likely, B.C. Three separate targets have been generated on the Property as follow-up work to historical exploration in the area, with the goal of discovering either high-grade quartz vein hosted gold or bulk tonnage sediment hosted gold as seen at Spanish Mountain.

The Oscar North target covers ground similar in geology and elevation to the recent Oscar gold discovery immediately to the south, wherein soil and rock samples collected during the 2006/2007 field season by Skygold Ventures personnel (ARIS 30144A) outlined a 150 m long soil anomaly with corresponding pyritic black argillite/phyllite rock samples assaying up to 2.11 ppm Au. Reportedly, sampling uphill and downhill did not produce similar results, suggesting the favorable horizon may be constrained to a specific elevation. A comprehensive soil grid has been planned to cover as much of this prospective corresponding horizon as possible.

The Spanish Lake target was staked to potentially expand upon an historical (ARIS 30144A) 300 m long >100 ppb Au-in-soil anomaly located immediately west and adjacent to the West Mining's tenure. Intersection points between NE and NW-trending structures are identified as important mineral controls at Spanish Mountain, and the historical soil anomaly mentioned above can be interpreted to occur near one of these intersections, based on the orientation of nearby creeks. The planned grid covers ground with a notable NNE-trending gully that sharply deflects NW upslope, potentially representing another intersection point. Dense soil sample coverage and detailed prospecting will be carried out.

The Spanish Southwest target covers ~ 10 sq. km of relatively unexplored ground encompassing the NW-trending contact between Nicola Group volcanics and younger sedimentary rocks. Work performed by Bullion Gold Corp. (ARIS 32720) in 2007 immediately east of the Spanish Southwest area showed a positive gold-in-soil response (with correlative arsenic) on a similar mapped contact, with little follow-up work.

About Coast Mountain Geological Ltd.

Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. (CMG) is an industry leading full-service mineral exploration consulting firm based in Vancouver, BC that has been actively developing and advancing clients' projects varying from grassroots to mine development. For over 30 years CMG has provided worldwide geological services to our clients with a team of geoscience enthusiasts led by a balanced mix of youthful and seasoned industry professionals.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 8000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

www.westminingcorp.com

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company's mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.