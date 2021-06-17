Genius Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report Update on its Sakami Property

CSE:GENI

MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Genius Metals Inc. (CSE: GENI) ("Genius Metals" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report update on its Sakami Property located in the James Bay Territory, Quebec.

Filing of a NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report Update on Sakami

The technical report entitled "The Sakami Property, La Grande Subprovince, James Bay Territory, Quebec, NTS 33F07, 08, 09, 10" was filed on June 15, 2021 with an effective date of May 31st, 2021 was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral projects" and can be found under the profile of the Corporation on www.SEDAR.com. The report filed on June 15, 2021 is an update of the technical report entitled "The Sakami Property, La Grande Subprovince, James Bay Territory, Quebec, NTS 33F07, 08, 09, 10" dated September 10, 2018. The report summarizes the geological setting, mineralization and exploration activities carried out by previous owners of the property, as well as the exploration activities carried out by Genius Metals in recent years.

The NI 43-101 compliant report was co-authored by Michel Boily, Ph.D., P. Geo of Genius Metals Inc., Hugues Guérin-Tremblay, P. Geo of Laurentia Exploration and Merouane Rachidi Ph.D., P.Geo of GoldMinds Geoservices. Mr. Merouane Rachidi, Ph.D., P. Geo, an independent qualified person in accordance with NI 43-101 has taken charge of the technical report.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Michel Boily, Ph.D., P. Geo, qualified person under NI 43-101.

About Genius Metals

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the transactions and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be", "expected" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements, including the expectations of the Corporation's management regarding the use of proceeds of the Private Placement, are based on the Corporation's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Corporation will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

