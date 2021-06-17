Aftermath Silver Appoints Michael Parker To The Board Of Directors, Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, June 17, 2021 - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce that Michael Parker has been appointed a director of the company, effective immediately.

Michael Williams, the Executive Chairman of Aftermath said: "I'd like to welcome Michael to the Board of Directors of Aftermath Silver. Mike's appointment reflects our transition toward project development, and his deep experience and insight into community relations and project management in Peru will be an invaluable asset going forward. I look forward to working with Michael as we advance our engineering studies for Berenguela in Peru and Challacollo in Chile."

A geologist by training, Michael is fluent in English and Spanish. He has extensive experience in mining exploration and project development, having overseen projects from their discovery through construction to production - including 2 years as manager of the Lonshi open pit copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a twenty-year career with First Quantum Minerals (FQM), Mike held progressively senior Country Manager positions, and was instrumental in two major copper discoveries for FQM; the Lonshi and Frontier mines. In 2009, he was appointed Country Manager in the DRC for FQM, where he had administrative management responsibility for up to 3,000 staff, including a large expatriate contingent, with two operating copper mines and a mine construction project.

Between 2011 to 2017, he was appointed country manager for FQM in Peru, responsible for the design and implementation of FQM's corporate strategy in Latin America - eventually including Argentina and Chile. In Peru, he oversaw FQM's community relations programs and sustainability processes, ensuring that projects complemented community development in remote areas including preparations for resettlement programs. He was responsible for all government relations and communications throughout Latin America. He currently runs his own consultancy company, Mining Footprint Ltd, and is also a technical consultant to Chesterfield Resources PLC. His current areas of focus include effective ESG design and implementation.

Issuance of Incentive Options

The Company also announces that it has granted 700,000 incentive stock options to the new director and a consultant of the Company, at a price of $0.65 cents for a period of 5 years. The stock options are subject to regulatory approval and are granted under the Company's stock option plan.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver, and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

Berenguela Silver-Copper project. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest through a binding agreement with SSR Mining. The project is located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. An NI 43-101 Technical Report on the property is in progress. The company is planning to advance the project through a pre-feasibility study.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project through a binding agreement with Mandalay Resources, see Company news release dated June 27th, 2019. A NI 43-101 mineral resource was released on 2020.

Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Cachinal silver-gold project. Located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta. On September 16, 2020 the company released a CIM compliant Mineral Resource and accompanying NI 43-101 Technical Report (available on SEDAR and on the Company's web page).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Ralph Rushton"

Ralph Rushton

CEO and Director

604-484-7855

