Canadian Silver Hunter Inc., Completes Spring Field Work, Awaiting Assays; Plans for Drilling on The Lost Dog Property, West Timmins, Ontario

Toronto, June 17, 2021 - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the initial follow-up program of rock and soil sampling on the Lost Dog property in Denton Township west of Timmins, Ontario has been completed (CSH PR; May 20, 2021). Rock, soil and till samples have been submitted to Actlabs in Timmins for assaying.

Results from the current sampling will be compiled along with the results from the earlier (2020) soil sampling program and the re-processed and inverted IP data. Targets will then be developed for the upcoming follow-up drill program.

With respect to the drill program, Canadian Silver Hunter is pleased to announce that the drilling contract has been signed, and drilling is scheduled to commence on the Lost Dog property in August 2021. The application for a drill permit was made earlier this month.

The contents of this press release have been reviewed by Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo, Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

In addition, further to the Company's press release of April 9, 2021, the Company has paid a certain eligible person (the "Finder") a cash commission of $1,280 and issued 16,000 non-transferrable finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants). Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.11 until April 9, 2022. All securities issued pursuant to the offering are subject to a four month statutory hold period until August 10, 2021 in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold, silver and cobalt exploration in Ontario and Quebec. Canadian Silver Hunter currently owns three properties: the Silver-Centre property which includes the prolific past producing Keeley and Frontier mines, located near Cobalt, Ontario; the Lac Lachance property, located in the Windfall Lake area near Lebel sur Quevillon, Quebec; the Dark Horse and Whitesides property located near West Timmins, Ontario, and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lost Dog property, located near Timmins, Ontario.

For further details about Canadian Silver Hunter's projects, plans and results please visit Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

