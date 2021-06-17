RT Minerals Corp Announces Assay Results from Link-Catharine RLDZ Property; Updates Annual General and Special Meeting Date

Vancouver, June 17, 2021 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") is pleased to announce that the Company's Phase II drill program originally announced on February 4, 2021 has confirmed additional gold mineralization at its Link-Catharine RLDZ property ("Link-Catharine") located 25 km SSE of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, as more fully described in this news release.

Donald (Dan) M. Clark, the President and CEO of the Company, comments on the Link-Catharine RLDZ program and region: "The five holes of the current program and the seven holes from the previous drill program at the Link-Catharine property has confirmed narrow and broad anomalous gold signatures with several high grade gold sections within an area of about 180m north to south by about 180m east to west and to a vertical depth of up to approximately 180m. Several separate sub-parallel/en-echelon gold sections have been encountered. The widespread nature of gold mineralization traversing all rock units within the Property as well as the strong hydrothermal alteration with sulphides continues to suggest a significant gold bearing system is present. Large anomalous gold halos, with high grade intervals contained therein, as is observed at the Link-Catharine property, are similar in some cases to the past producing Kerr Addison Mine ("Kerr") located about 25 km northeast of RTM's Link-Catharine property. All of the 11 holes drilled and assayed by RTM since its drilling commenced in October 2020 on the Link-Catharine Property have been gold bearing.

The entire region of this southwestern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt is becoming highly active. RTM has encountered significant gold mineralization over the past eight months on the Link-Catharine property. Northstar Gold Corp. ("Northstar"), located about 3 km north from the up to 104 sq km potential RTM claim block, has recently announced significant gold intercepts from its drilling. Kirkland Lake Gold Corp. has acquired 9.9% of the common shares of Ore Finders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders") as well as entered into a $60 million strategic alliance with Ore Finders. The Orefinders property is located about 3 km from the RTM 104 sq km block. With RTM shareholder approval, RTM will be the largest claim holder in this under explored region of the Abitibi greenstone belt of Ontario, which represents a newly emerging Canadian gold exploration camp involving both major and junior gold companies. RTM is excited by its plans to conduct follow-up exploration within the aggregate 104 sq km block pending its acquisition of Catharine Gold Inc., which is subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on June 22, 2021, as well as receipt of standard regulatory approvals."

The Company's Annual General and Special Meeting is scheduled for June 22, 2021 and the Company will seek shareholder approval for the acquisition of a 100% interest in Catharine Gold Inc. ("CGI"), a private company that owns the mineral rights to approximately 100 sq km of mineral claims that are contiguous to RTM's Link-Catharine property, and which commences approximately 22 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

ASSAY RESULTS - LINK-CATHARINE RLDZ PROPERTY, NEAR KIRKLAND LAKE, ONTARIO

The Company announces the following results from the first five holes of a seven-hole Phase II drill program at the Link-Catharine property.

Table 1: Assay Results Received for RT Minerals Corp. 2021 Drilling - Link Catharine RLDZ Property





|Hole No.| |From (m)|To (m)|Interval (m)|Au g/tonne|

|CA 21-01| |75.90 |76.40 |0.50 |8.42 |

|CA 21-01| |89.10 |89.60 |0.50 |0.81 |

|CA 21-01| |110.57 |114.00|3.43 |1.84 |

|CA 21-01|Incl|110.57 |111.59|1.02 |5.15 |

|CA 21-01| |125.05 |126.30|1.25 |0.33 |

|CA 21-01| |129.41 |132.06|2.65 |0.81 |

|CA 21-01|Incl|129.41 |130.30|0.89 |1.68 |

|CA 21-01| |194.50 |197.36|2.86 |0.36 |

|CA 21-01|Incl|194.50 |195.50|1.00 |0.50 |

|CA 21-01|And |196.50 |197.36|0.86 |0.56 |

|CA 21-01| |211.60 |213.19|1.59 |0.74 |

|CA 21-02| |59.00 |60.40 |1.40 |0.26 |

|CA 21-02| |154.28 |155.80|1.52 |1.95 |

|CA 21-02|Incl|154.28 |155.00|0.72 |3.88 |

|CA 21-03| |15.66 |39.60 |23.94 |0.75 |

|CA 21-03|Incl|15.66 |26.00 |10.34 |0.82 |

|CA 21-03|Incl|22.90 |24.00 |1.10 |2.15 |

|CA 21-03|And |29.00 |39.60 |10.60 |0.90 |

|CA 21-03|Incl|34.85 |35.50 |0.65 |9.63 |

|CA 21-04| |126.84 |129.54|2.70 |0.15 |

|CA 21-04| |135.70 |137.50|1.80 |0.41 |

|CA 21-04| |158.00 |159.00|1.00 |0.65 |

|CA 21-05| |45.00 |174.00| |NSV |

The intervals reported in the table above represent core lengths. True widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available.

The Company is currently reviewing targets for a Phase III exploration program. Completion of the Phase II drill program at the Link-Catharine RDLZ property shall resume after the June 22, 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting.

Assaying was carried out by Swaslabs of Kirkland Lake, Ontario an ISO/IEC 17025-2005 certified laboratory.

ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

The Company's Annual General and Special Meeting will be held on June 22, 2021, in accordance with the Company's Information Circular and Proxy materials. An ordinary resolution, to be voted on by shareholders, is required to approve the acquisition of CGI. CGI owns the mineral rights to approximately 100 sq km of tenure that is contiguous to RTM's Link-Catharine, and which commences approximately 22 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

The above noted Information Circular and Proxy materials, as well as a NI 43-101 technical report pertaining to the 100 sq km CGI property, may be viewed on SEDAR under the profile of RT Minerals Corp. (see: www.sedar.com).

The Company cautions that mineralization on properties held by RTM may not be indicative or comparable to gold mineralization on adjacent properties, including but not limited to, those held by Northstar and/or Orefinders. Similarly, gold mineralization on the Northstar and/or Orefinders properties are not indicative of like mineralization on the RTM properties.

Qualified Person

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., is the Independent Qualified Person for the Norwalk and Link-Catharine RLDZ gold properties and he has reviewed and approves the technical contents of this press release.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and has 43,742,988 shares issued and outstanding. The Company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property comprised of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims with a total area of 220 hectares in one claim block located approximately 25 km SSE of the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property near Wawa, Ontario.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donald (Dan) M. Clark

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

RT Minerals Corp.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Forward-Looking Statements

