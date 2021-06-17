Pacific Empire Expands Land Position at Jean Marie and Provides Exploration Update and Plans for 2021

Vancouver, June 17, 2021 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that it has staked an additional 5,253 hectares, significantly expanding its flagship Jean Marie Project ("Jean Marie" or the "Project"). The additional ground covers prospective buried intrusions, contacts, and structures that were identified in the regional magnetic survey data. Jean Marie is a copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry project located 50 kilometres west of Centerra Gold Inc.'s Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine in central British Columbia. The Jean Marie Project now covers a total area of approximately 12,610 hectares, with multiple unbounded mineralized zones defined by drilling of up to 244 metres of 0.28% copper (J97-11), and 192 metres of 0.29% Copper (J95-2 see previous news release) as well as multiple recently identified targets across the entire project.

Recent Project Developments

Land position increased to 12,610 hectares (+71%)

Mobilization of field crew

Re-logging of historical drill core is ongoing

Surficial geology mapping is ongoing

Airborne magnetic, radiometric and LIDAR surveys are scheduled for June & July

Soil sampling is scheduled for July

Detailed geological mapping is scheduled for July

PEMC has recovered over 300 boxes of historical drill core from the property. Drill core from diamond drill programs in 1997, 1995 and some from the early 1970's has been transported to the local community of Ft. Saint James where it is being catalogued and re-logged.

The Company has retained Quaternary geology expert Derek Turner, to map the surficial geology of the Jean Marie area using historical survey data, as well as modern topographical data and aerial imagery. The revised surface geology map will be used to reinterpret near-surface geochemical and geophysical data.

This work are the first steps in forming an integrated exploration model for the Jean Marie project that will guide future diamond drilling.

"Recovering and relogging the historical drill core is a critical first step for us this year," commented Thomas Hawkins, Vice President of Exploration for Pacific Empire. "We were very fortunate to be able to recover a significant amount of drill core from three previous drill campaigns and will use the information from re-logging to develop a detailed geologic model that will be invaluable as we define drill targets at Jean Marie."

Next Steps

The next phase of exploration at Jean Marie will be expanding the current historical soil sampling coverage, completing detailed geologic mapping across the property, and airborne geophysical surveys.

Wide spaced soil sampling will be focused on areas where there has been no coverage. These will include zones that lie along strike with known copper and gold mineralization. Tighter spaced soil sampling will be focused on the mineralized drilling areas and will augment the historical soil sampling with modern multielement data.

An airborne magnetic survey has been commissioned to cover the entirety of the property. In addition to magnetic data, radiometric and VLF data will also be collected concurrently. The survey will be flown at 100 metre line spacing.

"Our primary focus this year at Jean Marie, is target development," commented Brad Peters, President and CEO of Pacific Empire. "This is a property with incredible potential, and it is important that we use all available information and tools to develop an accurate geologic model. Once the re-logging and soil geochemical surveys are complete, we will have a robust dataset both at surface and below the surface. Over the past several months PEMC has transformed how it incorporates and organizes large amounts of data and I look forward to having a detailed 3-dimensional perspective, at which point identification and selection of drill targets will begin."



Figure 1 - Jean Marie Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/87906_b2ac3ba7d4002ae0_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - New Staking at Jean Marie

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/87906_b2ac3ba7d4002ae0_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of gold-enriched copper projects in British Columbia, is the culmination of perseverance through one of the longest bear markets in the resource industry.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

