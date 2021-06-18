Nevada Exploration Closes Oversubscribed $4.75M Financing

VANCOUVER, June 17, 2021 - Nevada Exploration Inc. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NGE; OTCQB:NVDEF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), pursuant to which it has issued 36,538,460 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.13 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $4,750,000 - an increase of $1,500,000 from the $3,250,000 contemplated in the news release dated May 25, 2021.



Commenting on the Offering, NGE's President, James Buskard: "Executing our Phase 3 drill program at South Grass Valley - to test our primary target at what is now our flagship project - is the culmination of more than a decade of systematic exploration through which we've reduced a search space that began as north-central Nevada, down to a specific basin, down to a specific district-scale mineral system, and now down to a specific well-constrained target, all of which has been specifically designed to search for new globally significant Carlin-type gold deposits under cover.

"At this important milestone for both the project and our Company, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our long-term supporters as well as our new shareholders for their strong support to fund this program. We've begun an exciting chapter of our history, and as the drilling continues we plan to return to our monthly updates to keep our stakeholders up to date, so stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information about our first hole of the program, SGVC012, as well as how things are progressing with our second hole, SGVC013."

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20 per Common Share for 30 months. Proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's South Grass Valley project and for general working capital. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finders' fees totalling $197,066 in cash, 320,600 in shares, and 1,835,721 in finder warrants, with each finder warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.13 per Common Share for 30 months. The Offering is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities issued are subject to a four month plus one day hold period expiring October 18, 2021, as well as to any other re-sale restrictions imposed by applicable securities regulatory authorities.

About Nevada Exploration Inc.

With mature, exposed search spaces seeing falling discovery rates, NGE believes the future of exploration is under cover. Nevada's exposed terrains have produced more than 200 million ounces of gold, and experts agree there is likely another 200 million ounces waiting to be discovered in the than half of Nevada where the bedrock is hidden beneath post-mineral cover. NGE has spent more than 15 years developing and integrating new hydrogeochemistry (groundwater chemistry) and low-cost drilling technology to build an industry-leading, geochemistry-focused toolkit specifically to explore for new gold deposits under cover, and the Company is now advancing a portfolio of projects totalling more than 170 square kilometres.

NGE's most advanced project is South Grass Valley, located approximately 50 kilometres south-southwest of the Cortez complex, operated by Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corporation joint venture), within the specific region of north-central Nevada that hosts Nevada's largest Carlin-type gold deposits ("CTGDs"). Since acquiring the project, NGE has completed: an infill borehole groundwater sampling program, detailed air magnetic and gravity geophysics surveys, a soil geochemistry sampling program, an initial diamond core drilling program consisting of 10 stratigraphic orientation holes, and most recently (2020), a follow-up reverse-circulation drilling program consisting of 17 holes to increase the density of its bedrock sampling.

Based on the results of its combined exploration datasets, NGE believes it has discovered a mineral system at South Grass Valley with the architecture and scale to potentially support multiple CTGDs. As the Company continues to advance the project, per NI 43-101, 2.3(2), the Company must remind its stakeholders that the project remains an exploration target for which the potential quantity and grade of any mineral resource is still conceptual in nature, and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Wade A. Hodges, CEO & Director, Nevada Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, and has prepared the technical and scientific information contained in this News Release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements about the proposed Offering, as well as expectations, beliefs, plans, and objectives regarding projects, potential transactions, and ventures discussed in this release.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things, the assumption the Company will be able to close the Offering on the terms and timing as currently contemplated, and the Company will continue as a going concern and will continue to be able to access the capital required to advance its projects and continue operations. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

In addition, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are the risk that the Offering may not close on the terms currently contemplated, or at all, risks inherent in mineral exploration, the need to obtain additional financing, environmental permits, the availability of needed personnel and equipment for exploration and development, fluctuations in the price of minerals, and general economic conditions.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company is disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

United States Advisory:

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), have been offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.