Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Largo Resources Announces Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

01:17 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX:LGO) (NASDAQ:LGO) announces voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

A total of 42,977,591 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 66.6% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted to approve all matters brought before the Meeting including the election of all director nominees, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors for the ensuing year and the approval to change the Company's name from Largo Resources Ltd. to Largo Inc.

Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director
Nominee

Shares Voted For

%

Shares Withheld

%

Alberto Arias

37,481,020

90.39

3,985,287

9.61

David Brace

41,405,257

99.85

61,050

0.15

Jonathan Lee

40,810,370

98.42

655,937

1.58

Paulo Misk

41,025,222

98.94

441,085

1.06

Ian Robertson

40,690,854

98.13

775,453

1.87

Daniel Tellechea

40,501,056

97.67

965,251

2.33

Koko Yamamoto

39,832,918

96.06

1,633,389

3.94

For further detailed voting results on the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on www.sec.gov.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources is an industry preferred, vertically integrated vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its unrivaled VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine located in Brazil. Largo is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its world-class VCHARGE± vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "LGO".

For more information on Largo and VPURE™, please visit www.largoresources.com and www.largoVPURE.com.

For additional information on Largo Clean Energy, please visit www.largocleanenergy.com.

Trademarks are owned by Largo Resources Ltd.



Contact

Investor Relations:
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
aguthrie@largoresources.com
+1 416-861-9797


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Largo Resources Ltd.

Largo Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QQS8
CA5171036026
www.largoresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap