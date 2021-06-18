Oro X Announces Name Change to Silver X Mining Corp

VANCOUVER, June 18, 2021 - Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTC PINK:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective June 18, 2021 it has changed its name from "Oro X Mining Corp." to "Silver X Mining Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Company's trading symbol will be changed to AGX starting June 18, 2021. The Name Change is a condition precedent to the previously announced business combination between the Company and Mines and Metals Trading (Peru) PLC (the "Transaction").

The parties expect the Transaction to close shortly.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining is a Canadian exploration company currently targeting high grade gold exploration in Peru. The Company's flagship asset is the Coriorcco Gold Project in Ayacucho, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value.

