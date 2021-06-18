Fairchild Gold Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering

Vancouver, June 18, 2021 - Fairchild Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Fairchild") (TSXV:FAIR) is pleased to announce that on June 17, 2021, it completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 6,900,000 common shares in its capital (each an "Offered Share"), 900,000 of which were sold pursuant to an over-allotment option, at a price of $0.15 per Offered Share for gross proceeds of $1,035,000. The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for working capital and to carry out exploration of the Company's Fairchild Lake Property located in the Patricia Mining Division in northwestern Ontario, approximately 250 kilometres northwest of the city of Thunder Bay.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. acted as agent (the "Agent") for the IPO. The Agent received a cash commission equal to 10% of the gross proceeds of the IPO and a corporate finance fee of $30,000. Additionally, the Company granted the Agent and its selling group compensation options (the "Agent's Options") entitling the holder to purchase in aggregate 690,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share, exercisable on or before June 17, 2024.

The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted the Company's listing application as of June 14, 2021 and the Offered Shares are expected to begin trading on the TSXV on or about June 22, 2021 under the symbol "FAIR". The Offered Shares, as well as the Agent's Options, were qualified for distribution pursuant to the Company's prospectus dated May 13, 2021, and filed in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

The offered securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to "U.S. persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the offered securities in any jurisdiction.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Fairchild Lake Property. The Fairchild Lake Property consists of 25 single cell and multi cell claims (108 cells) covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometres northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

For more information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated May 13, 2021 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Coltura

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Robert Coltura

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

(604) 290-6152

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Company's option to acquire the Fairchild Lake Property, the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated May 13, 2021 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

