DeepRock Strengthens Technical Team in Romania and Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, June 18th, 2021 - DeepRock Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "DeepRock") (CNSX:DEEP.CN) (CSE Symbol: "DEEP"), announces the appointment of Mr. Ioan Pascu and dr.ing. Gelu Agafiel M?r?cineanu two high-level technical experts in geoscience and mining operations, and will join the technical team at Deeprock Minerals S.R.L, the Company's Romanian subsidiary.

Mr. Ioan Pascu is one of România's most respected authorities in mining, oil and gas sectors. He has over 40 years experience in Geoscience research and operations. In the capacities of Geological Engineer and Director of Geological Research with the National Institute of Geological Prospections SA (from 1971 to 1993) he has been involved in most of the mining projects in România and responsible for some of the most important geological surveys carried out in the country from 1971 through to 1993. Mr. Pascu has held a post-graduate degree in Geology and Geophysics since 1990. With his oversight of over 400 exploration and mining permits during his tenure, he has published the following geological and specialty studies:

- 122 prospection/exploration perimeter reports (NI 43-101 equivalent).

- 22 geological and mine planning reports for existing mining operations.

- 11 feasibility studies

- 11 mine development projects

Dr. ing. Gelu Agafiel M?r?cineanu's career spans 30 years in the mining, oil & gas public and private sectors in both România and throughout the world. Starting first in 1994 as a Mine & Processing Engineer at the Moldova Noua with MoldoMin SA copper mine and ore processing complex (the 2nd largest copper mine in România) advancing to State Secretary and President of National Agency for Mineral Resources in 2009 where Gelu was involved in some of the largest and most profitable resource projects in România. Has also worked for several international mining operations in Africa (Madagascar, Namibia and South Africa) as well as South America (Peru and Chile). One of his latest tenures was that of General Manager (CEO) of the National Agency for Uranium SA, the state-owned uranium mining and processing company in România. Holds two PhDs in Mining & Petroleum Engineering (2006) and Military Sciences (2013) along with a bachelor's degree in business administration (2000) and an earlier bachelor's degree in mining engineering received in 1993.

"I am pleased to have the confidence of two high-level technical personnel who have agreed to join our Deeprock Romanian operational team. As I stated previously, we truly do have a unique opportunity in the Romanian mining and business environment to develop and innovate in this industry and this region. I am confident both Gelu and Ioan's experience and reputation will create immediate momentum to make this happen," says Adrian Volintiru, new CEO of Deeprock Minerals in România.

The Company also announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, and consultants of the Company for the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,250,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on January 25, 2021, and the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF DeepRock Minerals Inc.

Andrew Lee, CEO and Director

Email: andrew.deeprock@gmail.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.