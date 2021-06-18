Erin Ventures Inc to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday. June 23, 2021

Erin Ventures Inc. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

VICTORIA, June 18, 2021 - Erin Ventures Inc. (TSXV:EV), Erin Ventures Inc. is an emerging international junior mining and exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. Erin Ventures Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's President, Tim Daniels in real time. Mr. Daniels will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Daniels will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Erin Ventures Inc. will be presenting at 10:45AM Eastern time for 45 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1473091&tp_key=f82736754c&sti=ervf

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels

About Erin Ventures Inc.

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

Projects in Serbia.

For further information, please contact:

Erin Ventures Inc.

Blake Fallis, General Manager

Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

info@erinventures.com

www.erinventures.com

Erin's Public Quotations

Canada

TSX Venture: EV

USA

OTCQB: ERVFF

Europe

Berlin: EKV

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Erin Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652340/Erin-Ventures-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Emerging-Growth-Conference-on-Wednesday-June-23-2021