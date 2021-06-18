Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Provides Update with Respect to Private Placement

Vancouver, June 18, 2021 - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("Battery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be holding its annual general of its shareholders at 3 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 (the "2021 AGM"). Due to precautions related the COVID-19 virus, the 2021 AGM will be held virtually only, via teleconference.

Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2021 are entitled to vote their common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the 2021 AGM. The Company encourages its shareholders to vote in advance of the 2021 AGM using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy included with the mailed meeting materials. Shareholders are reminded that proxies must be received by 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Copies of the meeting materials are available under Battery's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Concurrent with the completion of its acquisition of the Punitaqui Mine Complex on May 28, 2021, the Company completed the first tranche of a private placement (the "Private Placement"), pursuant to which the Company issued an aggregate of 21,156,074 Common Shares ("Common Shares"), comprising approximately US$10.3 million of Common Shares at an issue price of US$0.52 per share and approximately C$800,000 of Common Shares at an issue price of C$0.65 per share. The Company is pleased to announce that a second tranche of 1,538,462 Common Shares for additional proceeds of US$800,000 will be completed on or about June 24, 2021, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$11.1 million and C$800,000.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery is a multi-commodity resource company which provides investors with exposure to the world-wide trend towards electrification. Battery is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel & copper), in North and South America and South Korea with the intention of becoming a premier and sustainable supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. Battery is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp, Canada and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1 million pound cobalt resource at McAra by testing over 50 high-grade primary cobalt silver-nickel-copper targets. In addition, Battery owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc., a pipeline equipment rental and sales company with operations in Leduc, Alberta and Phoenix, Arizona. Finally, Battery is currently developing the Punitaqui Mine Complex, and pursuing the potential near term resumption of operations at the prior producing Punitaqui copper-gold mine. The Punitaqui copper-gold mine most recently produced approximately 21,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in 2019 and is located in the Coquimbo region of Chile.

For further information, please contact:

Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Martin Kostuik

Phone: +1 (604) 229 3830

Email: info@bmrcorp.com

Additional Information

Scientific and technical information pertaining to the cobalt resource at McAra was extracted from the Company's NI 43-101 "Technical report on Cobalt Exploration Assets in Canada" dated as of May 26, 2020 with an effective date of March 31, 2020, prepared by Glen Cole (P. Geo) of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

