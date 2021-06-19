Giyani Provides Update on Otse Prospect Exploration Program in Botswana and Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an induced polarization ("IP") program at its Otse manganese prospect ("Otse"), an historically mined property located in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana. Furthermore, an annual grant of stock options has been made to the three non-executive directors of the Company following their re-election.

Otse IP Program

Spectral Geophysics has been appointed as the contractor to complete the 3D-IP survey (the "Survey") at Otse. The Survey's objective is to detect manganese oxide mineralisation below overburden material and define drill targets. The area of the Survey will approximate 50 hectares; focus on two areas surrounding two historical pits (see Figure 1); and be conducted using IRIS Instruments' FullWaver systems, using 20 independent receiver nodes and a sufficient number of current injection nodes to obtain the appropriate depth penetration and spatial resolution. A minimum of 40 current injection points will be used with the potential dipole length at 25 m and spacing between dipoles at 25 m in a north-south direction and 50 m in an east-west direction. Mobilization will commence during the week of June 21, 2021.

Figure 1: Planned location of the 3D-IP Survey

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16d76a7e-9bf5-4d83-bed1-f411fc8e4bcd

Grant of Stock Options

At the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021, all matters to be voted on were passed including the re-election of board members. In accordance with the Company's policy, an annual grant of an aggregate of 450,000 stock options (each an "Option") has been made to the three non-executive directors of the Company under the terms of its stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share (a "Share") of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Option for a period of five years from the date of grant, being today. All Options vest immediately.

About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on the advancement of its manganese assets within the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana, Africa (the "Kanye Basin Prospects"). The Kanye Basin Prospects include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Project, as well as the Otse and the Lobatse manganese prospects, both of which have seen historical mining activities. The Company's strategy is to become a low-carbon footprint producer of high-purity electrolytic manganese precursor materials used by battery manufacturers for the expanding electric vehicle market.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website at https://giyanimetals.com/.

About Spectral Geophysics

Spectral Geophysics was founded in 1993 by two geophysicists operating in South Africa and Botswana. Current operations expand throughout Africa, India and the Middle East. The company prides itself on its ability to supply geophysical services to any industry and to use the entire spectrum of geophysical techniques in a cost effective and solution-driven approach. For more info visit: http://www.spectralgeophysics.com/.

