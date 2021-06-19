Tembo Hires 3ppb LLC for Investor Relations Services

Menü Artikel
Vancouver, June 18, 2021 - Tembo Gold Corp. (TSXV: TEM) ("Tembo" or the "Company") announces that it has retained 3ppb LLC ("3ppb") to provide investor relations and communication services. 3ppb is led by Patrick Chidley and Paul Durham, two highly experienced and respected mining industry professionals with deep experience in the gold industry and wide-ranging relationships throughout the industry and investment community. 3ppb provides specialist services to help companies in the metals and mining sector define and implement strategies to optimize and grow their businesses. 3ppb offers advice on management, corporate strategy and specific areas of corporate development including investor relations strategy and implementation, financial valuation work, corporate restructuring and other areas. The Engagement is for an initial six-month term. 3ppb will assist the Company's efforts to grow investor awareness and exposure to retail and institutional investors, including by providing news dissemination and marketing services. The engagement, including a retainer of $50,000, the payment of US$10,000 per month and the granting of 400,000 stock options, is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) approval. 3ppb does not currently have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities.

About Tembo Gold Corp.

Tembo is a Canadian publicly listed mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Tembo Gold Project. Tembo's focus is the discovery and development of significant, commercial scale gold deposits in Africa. The Company has assembled a highly experienced team with a proven history of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa. The Company's exploration strategy is to discover mineral resources as well as continue to look for additional opportunities that can bring value to the Company and shareholders.

