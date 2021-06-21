Menü Artikel
International Companies Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

14:35 Uhr  |  CNW

Company executives will share vision and answer audience questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the June 17th International lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS: https://bit.ly/3zvRyP0

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

June 17th Participating Companies:

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

Phoenix Copper Ltd.

(OTCQX: PXCLF | AIM: PXC)

Brainchip Holdings Ltd.

(OTCQX: BRCHF | ASX: BRN)

Champion Iron Ltd.

(OTCQX: CIAFF | TSX: CIA | ASX: CIA)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

(OTCQX: BABYF | TSX-V: BABY)

Mirriad Advertising plc

(OTCQX: MMDDF | LON: MIRI)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V.

(OTCQX: GBOOY | BMV: GFNORTEO | Latibex: XNOR)

Pan African Resources plc

(OTCQX: PAFRY, PAFRF | AIM: PAF | JSE: PAN)

Cloudcall Group PLC

(OTCQX: CLLLF | AIM: CALL)

LeoVegas AB

(OTCQX: LEOVF | Nasdaq Stockholm: LEO)

Oxe Marine AB

(OTCQX: CMMCF | Nasdaq Stockholm: OXE )

AAC Clyde Space

(OTCQX: ACCMF | Nasdaq Stockholm: AAC)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com



Contact
Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
Pan African Resources plc

Pan African Resources plc
Bergbau
Groï¿½britannien
913531
GB0004300496
www.panafricanresources.com

Minenprofile
