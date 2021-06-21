Ares Strategic Mining Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver - June 21st, 2021 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. ("Ares" or the "Company") (TSXV:ARS) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA:N8I1), is pleased to announce that the Company will be holding its annual general of its shareholders at 10 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 (the "2021 AGM").

Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2021 are entitled to vote their common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the 2021 AGM. The Company encourages its shareholders to vote in advance of the 2021 AGM using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy included with the mailed meeting materials. Shareholders are reminded that proxies must be received by 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Monday, July 5, 2021. Copies of the meeting materials are available under Battery's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Shareholders will have an opportunity to vote to allow the Company to proceed with its ordered and constructed metallurgical fluorspar lumps plant, as well as approve the move to the Canadian Stock Exchange, to allow the Company to expedite its business plans.

In 2018 the U.S. government classified fluorspar as a Critical Mineral, "deemed critical to U.S. national security and the economy". Fluorspar remains the only non-metallic Critical Mineral which is 100% imported in the entire country. Fluorspar's classification as a Critical Mineral in the United States translates to a faster permitting period, enabling mining operations to initiate more quickly than operations for conventional minerals.

Raul Sanabria, P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. Mr. Sanabria is not independent to the Company as he is a Director and shareholder.

Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project - Delta, Utah

- 100% owned - 2,100 acres - 118 Claims - Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City. - Fully Permitted - including mining permits. - NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities. - Mining plan approved by BLM1

First approved by Rex Rowley - Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 24th August 1992.

Renewed by Paul B. Baker - Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management - 12th December 2016.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

James Walker

Chief Executive Officer and President

For further information, please contact Mark Bolin by phone at 604-781-0535 or by email at mbolin@aresmining.com

