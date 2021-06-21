Rio Tinto Commences Drilling at Forum's Janice Lake Copper/Silver Project, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, June 21, 2021 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) ("Forum" or "Company") is pleased to announce that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) has commenced drilling on Forum's 100% owned Janice Lake copper/silver project in Saskatchewan. Following a successful winter drill season of high grade copper intersections on the 2.8 kilometre long Rafuse target, RTEC will follow up drilling on the structurally controlled mineralization encountered in Hole JANL00028 grading 0.86% copper and 8.02 g/t silver over 14 metres, including 6m of 1.67% copper and 13.6 g/t silver and stratabound mineralization encountered in Hole JANL0023 grading 0.325% copper and 2.04 g/t silver over 48 metres, including 1.78% copper and 9.25 g/t silver over 3.15 metres (see news releases dated May 25 and June 9, 2021). In addition, RTEC will continue its regional exploration of the 52km extent of prospective sedimentary copper/silver mineralization on Forum's 100% owned claims (Figure 1). The limited drilling by RTEC to date has shown that multiple occurrences of shallow copper mineralization amenable to open pit mining are present and are working to find more.

RTEC has planned the following program through to September:

Estimated ten holes for a total of 2,800 metres on the Rafuse target.

A LIDAR survey over the full extent of the property to locate outcrop through the forest canopy and interpret glacial geology to aid in geochemical prospecting.

RTEC has assembled a larger team of geologists and prospectors to continue the initial mapping and prospecting undertaken in 2020. The focus will be to increase the density of mapping and prospecting in prospective areas already identified by mapping and to map/prospect in areas that were not reached in 2020.

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., Forum's VP, Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Figure 1: Janice Lake Project: Areas of Exploration for Summer 2021. The area of historic drilling is the center circle. Further mapping / prospecting to be done in area of mineralized boulder. Further mapping to be completed in north part of the project.

