Jervois Mining Ltd. to participate at the TD Securities Battery Metals Virtual Roundtable

21 June 2021 - Jervois Mining Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that CEO, Bryce Crocker, will participate in the opening panel at the TD Securities Battery Metals Virtual Roundtable on June 22, 2021.

Bryce Crocker and James May (CFO) are also hosting 1-1 investor meetings during the conference.

A copy of the presentation that will be provided is available at www.jervoismining.com.au.

On behalf of Jervois

Bryce Crocker, CEO







For further information, please contact:



----------------------------------------------------------------

|Investors and analysts: |Media: |

|James May |Nathan Ryan |

|Chief Financial Officer |NWR Communications |

|Jervois |nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au|

|jmay@jervoismining.com.au|Mob: +61 420 582 887 |

| | |

----------------------------------------------------------------

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.