West Mining Commences Drilling on the Daylight Property, BC

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2021 - West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) has initiated the 2021 diamond drilling program on the Daylight Property portion of its 100% owned Kena gold and copper project in southeastern British Columbia. The over 8000 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties which trend along a 20 kilometre long favourable mineralized belt.



Gold mineralization on the 270 hectare Daylight Property was included as part of the recent resource estimate (see News Release dated May 11, 2021). Through analysing historic data, 2 key gold target areas for 2021 diamond drilling have been identified- the Great Western Zone and the Starlight Trend. Up to 2000 metres of drilling will be completed in this initial drill phase on the Daylight Property.

The Great Western Zone

The Great Western Zone was initially identified by a strong gold geochemical signature measuring 700 x 300 metres. Previous diamond drilling in 2017 (BC ARIS Report #37536) returned several gold intercepts, including 1.09 g/t Au over 71.22 metres in hole DL17007. Within this broad zone of gold mineralization, narrower high grade gold intervals returned values of 21.2 g/t Au over 0.48m, 7.36 g/t Au over 0.50 m and 9.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m. A second drill hole DL17005, collared 200 metres to the northwest intersected a second zone of gold mineralization grading 1.06 g/t over 36 metres, including gold intercepts of 63.7 g/t Au over 0.9 m, 20.9 g/t Au over 0.5 m, 11.6 g/t Au over 0.79 m and 10.3 g/t Au over 0.6 m. Note: true widths for these previous drill intercepts is not known. Two fences of diamond drill holes in 2021 are planned to test the extent of this prior mineralization in the Great Western Zone target area.

The Starlight Trend

Along the 3 kilometre long Starlight trend, a series of short fan drill holes will test step out mineralization from the Starlight shear/vein system where prior sampling returned 23 g/t gold over 1.0 metre chip sample and 30.4 g/t gold over 0.3 metres in drill core (BC ARIS Report #27240).

"It's exciting to see the drill crew mobilized and work commenced on the gold zones at the Daylight Property. With the availability of abundant data and a geological team very familiar with the area we are able to maximise time in the field and minimize costs with precise drilling on the identified targets," stated Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO.

The 2021 exploration program for the Daylight Property is fully funded and permitted.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 8000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com



