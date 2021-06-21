Arizona Silver Exploration Enters Into Investor Relations Agreement

Vancouver, June 21, 2021 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) ("Arizona Silver Exploration" or the "Corporation") wishes to announce it has entered into an agreement with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (" INN "), to provide marketing and advertising and investor awareness services to the Corporation for the purposes of raising awareness about the Corporation and the development of its flagship Projects

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, headed by Michael Ralph Rodger and is dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. Other than the fee disclosed above and an unrelated, prior existing minority holding of Arizona Silver Exploration, INN does not have any financial interest, directly or indirectly, in Arizona Silver Exploration or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest

INN has been retained for a term of twelve (12) months expiring on June 21, 2022. INN will be paid a fee of CAN $30,000 (plus GST) and has been granted options to purchase up to 97,560 common shares of the Corporation, with an exercise price of CAN $0.205 per share that shall have a life of 2 years from the date of issue, with vesting restrictions in accordance with Exchange policies. The agreement with INN and the grant of stock options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("the Exchange").

Currently, INN does not hold, directly or indirectly, any common shares of the Corporation. The INN group does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Corporation or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than the above-referenced proposed stock options.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring underexplored gold-silver properties in western Arizona and now Nevada. The Company plans to continue to drill test the Ramsey Silver Mine property located a short distance east of Quartzsite, Arizona as time allows. The Company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial eight exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property with carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please refer to our web site for all news and updated property information. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.