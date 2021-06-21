Black Tusk Provides Results from Diamond Drilling on Lorrain Property, Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2021 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce the results from diamond drilling on its Lorrain Property located near Lorrainville in western Quebec. The company completed a total of 323.3 metres of diamond drilling over three holes on the property. The drill hole locations and orientations are provided below.

Table 1 - Lorrain Property 2021 Drill Hole Summary

DDH_id Az Dip Length UTMN83Z18East UTMN83Z18North LO-21-01 340 -65 60.8 626357 5244310 LO-21-02 340 -65 150 626366 5244537 LO-21-03 340 -60 112.5 626366 5244419

The Black Tusk geologic team logged the drill core and sent 21 core samples to ALS Laboratory located in Val d'Or for analysis. At the laboratory the samples were processed by ALS's ME-ICP41 multielement package that includes Pt and Pd. No highly elevated results for Pt or Pd were reported from the drilling, but a section from hole LO-21-01 returned somewhat elevated values with the highest Pt assay of 0.0167 ppm returned from a one metre interval (59-60m). Drill holes LO-21-02 and 03 returned Pt and Pd results marginally above the lower detection limits for analysis (Pt 0.0005 ppm, Pd 0.001 ppm. The Pt and Pd results are tabulated in the following table. Results are in ppm.

Table 2- Lorrain Diamond Drilling Pt Pd (ppm) results

Hole id From To Width*(m) Sample Pt_ppm Pd_ppm LO-21-01 54 55 1 B0116451 0.0137 0.009 LO-21-01 55 56 1 B0116453 0.0143 0.01 LO-21-01 56 57 1 B0116454 0.014 0.009 LO-21-01 57 58 1 B0116455 0.0142 0.009 LO-21-01 58 59 1 B0116457 0.0154 0.01 LO-21-01 59 60 1 B0116458 0.0167 0.011 *Core length sampled, true width of intercept may differ and be less than the core length.

As well, elevated values of cadmium, cobalt, copper, nickel, lead and zinc were noted within the sample results. These are detailed on the following table. This includes a single 1.9 metre sample taken from hole LO-21-03 that returned an elevated gold value of 0.123 ppm (82.2-84.1m). True width of intercept for all sampling is yet unknown due to the limited knowledge of the geologic orientations. All results are in ppm.

Table 3 - Lorrain Diamond Drilling elevated elemental values

Hole id From To Wdth(m) Sample Cd Co Cu Ni Pb Zn LO-21-02 52 53 1 B0116459 <0.5 29 4 2410 3 25 LO-21-02 62 63 1 B0116461 <0.5 37 4 2580 4 13 LO-21-02 72 73 1 B0116462 <0.5 56 2 2730 5 21 LO-21-02 82 83 1 B0116464 <0.5 56 2 2880 3 14 LO-21-02 92 93 1 B0116465 <0.5 68 2 2740 2 14 LO-21-02 102 103 1 B0116467 <0.5 69 4 2830 4 16 LO-21-02 112 113 1 B0116468 <0.5 70 2 2870 3 16 LO-21-02 122 123 1 B0116469 <0.5 67 2 3250 3 15 LO-21-02 132 133 1 B0116470 <0.5 62 5 2640 4 24 LO-21-02 142 143 1 B0116471 <0.5 382 5 2690 <2 5 LO-21-03 82.2 84.1 1.9 B0116472 <0.5 4 7 8 2 17 LO-21-03 87 88 1 B0116473 56.3 60 14 132 1825 8200 LO-21-03 99.5 100.5 1 B0116474 <0.5 35 538 91 13 87 LO-21-03 106 107.05 1.05 B0116475 25.4 37 122 117 61 4630 LO-21-03 108.4 109 0.6 B0116476 40.5 36 87 146 1770 7110

The intent of this round of drilling was to verify results from a 2001 drill hole completed by Exploration Tom Inc (LA-01-06). The drill log for this historic hole recorded assay results for Cu, Ni, Pt, Pd that are considered significant by the Black Tusk geologic crew (see Black Tusk News Release dated March 8, 2021). Hole LO21-01 was collared upon the coordinates provided on the historic drill log. The field geologist noted that the depth of overburden did not match with that shown on the historic log, and the hole was abandoned after coring 8 metres into bedrock. Holes LO21-02 and LO-21-03 were then stepped to the north in search of other possible locations to verify hole LA-01-06.

Hole LO-21-01 intersected fine grained andesitic bedrock with minor veining and pyrite. Hole LO-21-02 intersected serpentinized ultramafic rock with magnetite. Hole LO-21-03 intersected fine grained andesite with lamprophyre dykes and traces of sphalerite. Sample results from hole LO-21-03 returned up to 8,200 ppm zinc.

The magnetic high feature targeted in the 2021 drilling outlines the magnetized ultramafic rocks that are the potential source of PGE mineralization. The highest Pt and Pd results were from hole LO-21-01 which was set on the coordinates provided on the historic drill log. The Black Tusk geologic team are currently assessing the 2021 drill results, with potential for continuing hole LO-21-01 to the targeted depth of 200 metres in order to fully test the mineralization potential.

The Black Tusk diamond drilling program was supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ. The geological crew report that the targeted ultramafic rocks were intersected in drilling in at least one of the drill holes.

Drill core from the Lorrain Property was logged and sampled at the Black Tusk secure facility located near Val d'Or. Samples were taken directly to AlS lab in Val d'Or by the Black Tusk crew. Drill core and associated samples are continuously under custody of the Black Tusk team members until delivered to the lab. Black Tusk undertakes QA/QC procedures including insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals into the sample stream.

In addition to the Lorrain drill program update, the company announces the resignation of Director, Perry Grunenberg. Mr. Grunenberg will remain with Black Tusk in a exploration geologist consultant capacity.

