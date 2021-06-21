Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. Now Active on Several Projects

Vancouver, June 21, 2021, Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. ("Cariboo") (TSXV:CRB) (OTC:CROOF) is active on several projects briefly described as follows.

Lightning Strike (100% owned): At Lightning Strike an excavator trenching program is currently underway. Lightning Strike is a shale hosted gold exploration project located 50 kilometers northeast of the community of 100 mile House, BC, exhibiting the same host-rock suite and style of mineralization as exists at Spanish Mountain Gold (TSX-V: SPA) located 90 kilometers to the northwest. Drilling completed at Lightning Strike in 2008, 9 &10 included intercepts of 4.54 g/t Au and 60.2 g/t Ag over 3.8 meters, 19.9 g/t Au over 1.5 meters and 1.03 g/t Au over 26 meters. A soil target approximately 1 kilometer square was developed by Cariboo Rose in 2019 and 2020. The current work is designed to refine targets which are scheduled to be drilled later this season. Deposit examples include the giant Murantau and Sukoy Log deposits in Russia.

Cowtrail (100% owned): At Cowtrail, located 60 kilometers northeast of the community of Williams Lake, a crew is currently establishing soil grids in areas where first pass induced polarization surveying completed in 2004 and 2006 indicates geophysical anomalies (83 kilometers of IP grid). Cowtrail is copper-gold porphyry target contiguous with the Woodjam Copper-gold porphyry project owned by Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (TSX-V: WCC). Prior drill intercepts have included 1.16 g/t gold over 18.3 m and 0.17% copper and 0.11 g/t gold over 40.0 m. Permitting to allow drilling is currently in progress.

Koster Dam (55% owned by Cariboo, 45% owned by Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CSE: AWLI): At Koster Dam the Axiom Exploration Group located in Saskatoon Saskatchewan recently completed a helicopter borne triaxial magnetometer and Lidar survey which is currently being processed. Koster Dam, located 10 kilometers south of the former producing Blackdome gold-silver mine, is being explored for a volcanic hosted epithermal deposit of Tertiary age related to fault splays off the Fraser River structural corridor. Recent programs have located areas of >1 gram/t gold in rubble and chalcedonic quartz in outcrop. The project is fully permitted.

Carbonate Hosted Gold (optioned to Black Shield Metals Corp. (CSE: BDX) who may earn up to a 70% interest: At Carbonate Hosted Gold (CHG), located in the Marble Range near the community of Clinton, several creeks with highly anomalous concentrations of gold have been identified draining carbonate host rocks. Geotech Airborne Geophysical Surveys of Aurora Ontario has been commissioned to complete a helicopter born VTEM and magnetic survey and has advised that the survey will be completed in August.

Coquigold (100% owned): Coquigold is an epithermal gold target located adjacent to the Coquihalla highway, 10 kilometers north of Shovelnose Mountain (Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN) -the "Shovelnose discovery". Central to Coquigold is an area where in 2008 the BC Geological Survey identified and sampled quartz sinter and several areas of silicified (chalcedonic) volcanic and intrusive breccia. Bedrock sampling completed in 2019 by Cariboo Rose confirmed an epithermal mineralizing event with bedrock samples returning up to 43.1 grams per tonne silver and pathfinder concentrations of arsenic and antimony. Trenching and drilling is planned for 2021.

Carruthers Pass (60% interest optioned to Vizsla Copper Corp., a spinout company in regulatory process from Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA) which will focus on copper exploration. The project is located southwest of the Kemess Mine in northern BC and is prospective for massive base and precious metal mineralization. A drill intercept of 6.2% copper, 5.8% zinc, 2.37 g/t gold and 192.0 g/t silver over 3.1 meters was obtained in 2011. Much of Carruthers Pass has only received cursory investigation. Exploration plans will be announced when finalized.

