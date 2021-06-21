Edgemont Gold Corp. Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to $703,500

Vancouver, June 21, 2021 - Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) has increased the non-brokered private placement of 2,000,000 flow through units announced on June 3, 2021 to 2,100,000 flow through units at $0.0335 per unit for gross proceeds of $703,500. Each unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of one year from the date of closing.

The proceeds of this private placement will be used to extend the drill program scheduled this summer at Edgemont's Dungate copper/gold porphyry project near Houston, B.C.

Common shares comprising part of the Units issued under this private placement will qualify as flow through shares under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The total funds received by the Company will be used to incur 'Canadian exploration expenses' that will qualify as 'flow through mining expenditures' under the Income Tax Act and will be renounced to the initial purchasers of the flow through shares.

About Edgemont

Edgemont is actively exploring the Dungate copper/gold porphyry project located just 6 km south of Houston, BC, in a region with a history of successful mining projects including the Equity Silver Mine, Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, and the more recent gold-silver discovery at Sun Summit Minerals' Buck Project which sits just 7 km to the south.

Having acquired an interest in its initial claims at Dungate in 2018, the Company now holds five mineral tenures covering 1,582.2 hectares that can be explored year-round by all-season roads. For more information, please visit our website at www.edgemontgold.com.

For further information, please contact:



Stuart Rogers

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (778) 239-3775

www.edgemontgold.com

Kevin Arias

VP Corporate Development

Tel: (778) 773-4786

E-mail: info@edgemontgold.com

