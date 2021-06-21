Keon Announces Change of Transfer Agent

Vancouver, June 21, 2021 - Keon Capital Inc. (TSXV: KEON.H) (the "Company") announces that Endeavor Trust Corporation has replaced Computershare Trust Company of Canada as the registrar and transfer agent of the Company. Shareholders need not take action in respect of the change in transfer agent.
All inquiries and correspondence relating to the shareholders records, transfer of shares, lost certificates and or change of address should now be directed to Endeavor Trust Corporation as follows:
Endeavor Trust Corporation 702 - 777 Hornby Street Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 1S4 P. 604-559-8880 www.endeavortrust.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"William Murray"
President, CEO and Director Tel: (604) 288 2553 Email: wmurray@prosperosilver.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88163
