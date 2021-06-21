Menü Artikel
Euro Sun Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

21.06.2021  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 - Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) ("Euro Sun" or the "Company") reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2021 for the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. A total of 50,870,977 common shares of the Company were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 29.71% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

  • Election of the Board of Directors;
  • Re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company's external auditors for 2021; and
  • The Share Incentive Plan.

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld %
G. Scott Moore 44,336,488 92.014 3,848,201 7.986
Eva Bellissimo 45,029,195 93.451 3,155,494 6.549
Danny Callow 46,701,060 96.921 1,483,629 3.079
David C. Danziger 45,199,038 93.804 2,985,651 6.196
Bruce Humphrey 44,886,716 93.156 3,297,973 6.844
Paul J. Perrow 45,187,109 93,779 2,997,580 6.221
Peter Vukanovich 45,334,684 94.085 2,850,005 5.915

Re-Appointment of Auditors

Number of Votes Percentage of Votes
FOR
 49,628,390 97.557%
WITHHELD 1,242,587 2.443%
Total 50,870,977 100.00%

Approval of the Company's Share Incentive Plan

Number of Votes Percentage of Votes
FOR 43,901,422 91.111%
AGAINST 4,283,267 8.889%
Total 48,184,689 100.00%

Full details of all proposals are described in the Company's Management Information Circular available on the Company's website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Euro Sun's board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



