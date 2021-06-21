NMEX Announces the Hiring of Ricardo Esparza

SALT LAKE CITY, June 21, 2021 - Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd. (OTC PINK:NMEX) is pleased the hiring of Ricardo Esparza to join the Company effective June 20, 2021.

Ricardo is a civil and environmental engineer who had been working at the Office of the Chief Economist at the Environmental Defense Fund performing energy markets quantitative analysis and oil and gas policy. He holds a bachelors degree from Tecnologico de Monterrey and a masters of science degree from Columbia University. He has experience performing research to inform policymakers and do techno-economic analyses using tools such as econometrics, machine learning, remote sensing and GIS. He's passionate about the intersection of energy and novel technologies such as cloud computing and cryptocurrency. He's looking into leveraging the power of decentralized technology to increase the efficiency of the oil and gas sector and thus add value.

About NMEX:

Northern Minerals & Exploration ("NMEX") is an emerging publicly traded company focused on oil and gas exploration & production, gold & silver exploration in Nevada & real estate development projects in Mexico.

Management is very optimistic about the future of NMEX as it is evaluating many opportunities for growth and expansion of the Company.

Contact:

Noel Schaefer

Phone: 801-885-9260

Email: cerronrs@msn.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the effect of economic conditions, the impact of competition, the results of financing efforts, changes in consumers' preferences and trends. The words "estimate," "possible," "seeking," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those set forth herein, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The information herein is subject to change without notice. Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd. shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

SOURCE: Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/652576/NMEX-Announces-the-Hiring-of-Ricardo-Esparza