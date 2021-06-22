Manitou Gold Announces Exercise of Options to Acquire Stover Property and Renabie-Easy Lake Property

SUDBURY, June 22, 2021 - Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) (the "Company" or "Manitou") is pleased to announce that it has fully exercised its options to acquire the Stover and Renabie-Easy Lake properties in northern Ontario (the "Properties") by issuing an aggregate of 9,555,555 common shares of the Company (the "Subject Shares"). The Company was previously granted options to acquire interests in each of the Properties pursuant to option agreements dated June 17 and 27, 2019 (the "Option Agreements"). The optionors of the Properties have agreed to accept the Subject Shares in full satisfaction of all remaining obligations under the Option Agreements and, accordingly, the Company now owns a 100% fully vested interest in each of the Properties, subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty, half of which can be repurchased.



"With the completion of this vestiture, we have now a consolidated 100% ownership of our entire 350 km2 Goudreau project," stated Richard Murphy, President and CEO of Manitou Gold. "Our targeting work covering the western 10 km section of the regional scale Baltimore Deformation Zone is progressing well. We will be providing a thorough exploration update, including a description of the emerging drill targets, in the near future."

The Subject Securities are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 22, 2021.

In addition, the Company announces that it paid cash fees totaling $152,005 to certain qualified registrants who acted as finders in connection with its previously announced private placement that was completed on April 9, 2021.

