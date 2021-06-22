Menü Artikel
Rackla Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Misisi Gold Project

14:06 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, June 22, 2021 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV:RAK) is pleased to announce it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Misisi gold project previously reported in the Company's news release dated May 5, 2021.

The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) best practices guidelines.

Qualified Person

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Rackla's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway,

CEO and Director

Tel: (604) 801-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829

Email: info@goldgroup.com

Website: www.racklametals.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


