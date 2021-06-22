Rackla Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Misisi Gold Project

Vancouver, June 22, 2021 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV:RAK) is pleased to announce it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Misisi gold project previously reported in the Company's news release dated May 5, 2021.

The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) best practices guidelines.

Qualified Person

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Rackla's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

