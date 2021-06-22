One World Lithium Announces Engagement of IZM a German News Dissemination Service

VANCOUVER, June 22, 2021 - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE:OWLI) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (OTC:OWRDF) (the "Company") ("OWL") The Company is pleased to announce it has engaged Investment-Zirkel-München ("IZM") that offers several services including news dissemination, conference calls, real time investor forums and an active investors network.

IZM has a select investor following that participate in both financings and open market buying.

The IZM contract is for a two year term at a cost of $ 12,600 CAD. The only other conditions are for One World Lithium to forward news that has been released on the same day, and to ensure IZM has access to the Company's Management.

Robert Carriere from FinMedia stated "IZM offers a different but complimentary service than FinMedia. IZM has a more diverse network throughout Germany, Switzerland and Austria."

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on lithium in brine projects and new lithium separation technologies. OWL has the right to own 100% of the separation technology, subject to a positive proof of concept program. OWL has earned a 60% property interest in the Salar del Diablo property. On completing the Phase three drill program, OWL will earn an additional 20% property interest and has an option to purchase a further 10% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,450 hectare (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo Lithium Brine project located in the State of Baja California, Mexico.

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com

or call 1-604-564-2017 Extension-3.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the OWL, including the intention of OWL to proceed with the advancement of the property or with the advancement of the separation technology. Although OWL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because OWL can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. OWL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publically any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from the those anticipated in such statements, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include: (I) inability of OWL to execute its business plan and raise the required financing (II) accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity (III) continued access to mineral property (IV) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and lithium sector in particular and (V) advancements in new separation technologies. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the OWL. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

