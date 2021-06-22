Globex Completes Sale of Francoeur/Arntfield/Lac Fortune Gold Property to Yamana Gold Inc. for $15 Million

ROUYN-NORANDA, June 22, 2021 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, L&S Exchange, TTM Zone, Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the USA) is pleased to inform shareholders that it has completed its previously-announced sale to Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) of the Francoeur/Arntfield/Lac Fortune gold property in Abitibi, Qu?bec as well as 30 claims in Beauchastel township and three claims in Malartic township, Qu?bec. The Francoeur/Arntfield/Lac Fortune property adjoins Yamana's Wasamac Gold Mine project.



At closing, Globex received an initial payment of $4,000,000 from Yamana, satisfied by Yamana issuing 706,714 shares to Globex at a deemed price of $5.66 per share. As previously announced, the Purchase Agreement provides that Yamana will make the following additional cash payments to Globex, which Globex may elect to receive in Yamana shares:

On: - first anniversary of closing:

$3,000,000

- second anniversary of closing: $2,000,000 - third anniversary of closing: $3,000,000 - fourth anniversary of closing: $3,000,000

Globex retained a 2% Gross Metal Royalty on all mineral production from the properties, of which 0.5% may be purchased by Yamana for $1,500,000.



The 706,714 Yamana shares issued to Globex at closing are subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

