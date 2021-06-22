Providence Gold Discovery Targets Update

VANCOUVER, June 22, 2021 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) further to the recent press release dated, June 7, 2021 the Company is pleased to announce that a "Spidex" excavator contractor has been commissioned to be onsite July 10, 2021. The purpose of the program is to trench and sample the recently announced gold discoveries on its Providence Gold Property located nearby the city of Sonora, California.

Surface reconnaissance at the location of a previously reported circular, (and approximately 4 metres in diameter), gold-in-soil anomaly confirms the discovery of a localized coincident sericitic alteration bloom which appears to be associated to a prominent cross-fault. This surface exploration gold target appears to be situated north of, and in the footwall of the Fairplay Lode, which hosts the Providence North and South Ore shoots.

Ronald Coombes, President and CEO states, "The historical Providence group of high-grade gold mines continues to produce potentially significant new gold targets. The Company is excited to trench these new surface gold targets. Without today's technological advantages, like the old timers, we would have walked right over these zones without taking a second look, as there is no evidence of outcrop. It is exciting having not only the potential further development of the historical gold mines, but to as well potential for new deposits right from surface. The Providence Group of Gold Mines is truly a very promising gold property".

Trenching of two others recently discovered separate barren sericitic alteration blooms is also planned. These two zones potentially represent new exploration targets. Typically, these intense barren sericitic alteration blooms constitute high-confidence exploration targets at Mother Lode Belt mine properties.

Qualified Person:

David Turner, P.Geo. is the Company's qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) and

has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.



