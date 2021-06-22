Sidoti Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference
Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Approximately 70 Presenting Companies
Wednesday and Thursday, June 23-24, 2021
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 - Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 - 24, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
|
Presentation Schedule
|
Wednesday, June 23, 2021 (Day 1)
|*All Times EDT
|
8:30-9:00
|
AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)
|
****
|
Safehold (SAFE)
|
Culp, Inc. (CULP)
|
9:15-9:45
|
MDC Partners (MDCA)
|
Charles River Associates (CRAI)
|
Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX)
|
Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)
|
10:00-10:30
|
Pyrogenesis Canada (PYR)
|
Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)
|
Forrester, Inc. (FORR)
|
Materion Corporation (MTRN)
|
10:45-11:15
|
Myomo, Inc. (MYO)
|
Intelligent Systems (INS)
|
Alico, Inc. (ALCO)
|
Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)
|
11:30-12:00
|
Tennant Company (TNC)
|
Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)
|
Deluxe Corp. (DLX)
|
Minerals Technologies (MTX)
|
12:15-12:45
|
****
|
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)
|
Carriage Services (CSV)
|
Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)
|
1:00-1:30
|
****
|
Black Hills Corp (BKH)
|
Haverty Furniture (HVT)
|
Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)
|
1:45-2:15
|
Shoe Carnival (SCVL)
|
A10 Networks (ATEN)
|
ReneSola Ltd (SOL)
|
Mistras Group (MG)
|
2:30-3:00
|
Iridium Communications (IRDM)
|
Powell Industries (POWL)
|
Surgalign Spine Technologies (SRGA)
|
TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI)
|
3:15-3:45
|
Pure Cycle Corp. (PCYO)
|
Resources Connection (RGP)
|
Veritone, Inc. (VERI)
|
VolitionRx Ltd. (VNRX)
|
4:00-4:30
|
QAD, Inc. (QADA)
|
Barrett Business Services (BBSI)
|
Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)
|
Axos Financial, Inc. (AX)
|
1x1s Only - No Presentation
|
Beazer Homes (BZH) || Heritage Insurance (HRTG) || Kimball Electronics (KE)
|
Thursday, June 24, 2021 (Day 2)
|*All Times EDT
|
8:30-9:00
|
PC Connection (CNXN)
|
Kelly Services (KELYA)
|
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK)
|
Sify Technologies (SIFY)
|
9:15-9:45
|
Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)
|
Haynes International (HAYN)
|
Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH)
|
SWM International (SWM)
|
10:00-10:30
|
****
|
Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM)
|
Brady Corporation (BRC)
|
Spark Networks (LOV)
|
10:45-11:15
|
OneSpan (OSPN)
|
Lakeland Industries (LAKE)
|
****
|
Hudson Global (HSON)
|
11:30-12:00
|
ServiceSource International (SREV)
|
Titan International (TWI)
|
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)
|
Hooker Furniture (HOFT)
|
12:15-12:45
|
****
|
DMC Global (BOOM)
|
Ashford, Inc. (AINC)
|
Insight Enterprises (NSIT)
|
1x1s Only - No Presentation
|
Beazer Homes (BZH) || Kirkand's (KIRK) || Heritage Insurance (HRTG) || MYR Group (MYRG)
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.
