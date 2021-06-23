Orford Reports Results of 2021 Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 - Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to announce today that shareholders have voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of directors at the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting held on June 22, 2021.

The directors elected at the Annual and Special Meeting for the ensuing year include: David Christie, Mark Goodman, Peter MacPhail, John McCluskey, Benjamin Pullinger, Monique Rabideau and Lawrence Smith. The Orford Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Monique Rabideau, as its newest director.

Ms. Rabideau is the Practice Lead, Capital Markets and Securities for Practical Law Canada at Thomson Reuters. Monique is also Chair of the Board of the Dancer Transition Resource Centre. Monique graduated magna cum laude from McGill in 1988 then obtained her Juris Doctor from the University of Toronto in 1991 after which she joined Fogler, Rubinoff LLP, a full service law firm in downtown Toronto where she practiced for 22 years in the business law department. Monique previously served as director of eCobalt Solutions Inc.

In relation to the election of a new director, 200,000 stock options have been granted. The options, which are exercisable at $0.20 per common share, will vest over three years and expire ten years from the date of grant.

Orford Mining is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec.

Orford's assets in the Nunavik region of Northern Quebec include the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. In January 2021, Orford entered into an earn-in agreement whereby Wyloo Metals can earn up to 80% of the West Raglan Project for total expenditures of $25.0 million over 7 years.

In 2020, Orford acquired three new property positions (Over 20,000ha) in the Joutel region of the Abitibi district of northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America.

Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM.

To view further details about the Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

