Novo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 22, 2021 - Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held today were duly passed. All of the director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated May 7, 2021, were elected. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes Cast FOR
% Votes Cast FOR
Votes WITHHELD
% of Votes WITHHELD
Quinton Hennigh
87,989,547
87.984
12,016,194
12.016
Robert Humphryson
80,021,156
99.757
194,585
0.243
Michael Barrett
67,595,290
84.267
12,620,451
15.733
Michael Spreadborough
73,490,519
91.616
6,725,222
8.384
Ross Hamilton
73,509,511
91.640
6,706,230
8.360
Amy Jo Stefonick
73,558,095
91.658
6,695,046
8.342
Please see the report of voting results filed today under Novo's profile at www.sedar.com for the results of the other matters voted on by shareholders at the meeting.
About Novo Resources Corp.
Novo is commissioning its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com
