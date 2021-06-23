Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd: Wiluna Development Update - June 2021

Perth, Australia - Wiluna Mining Corp. Limited (ASX:WMX) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is pleased to provide an update on mine development activities in support of our 24-month (commenced October 2019), five-point Wiluna Development Strategy to;1. Continue to strengthen the balance sheet2. Increase operational cash flow3. Transition to include gold concentrate production4. Expand production, and5. Undertake exploration and feasibility studies to fully develop a 250kozpa, long life gold operation.HIGHLIGHTS- Stage 1, 750ktpa Flotation Plant construction is 54% complete and mine development approximately 35% advanced; targeting full ramped up production of 120kozpa by end of FY2022.- Golden Age eastern extension identified and currently being developed in the upper section in Q4; expected to provide significant growth in scale and mine life of dore production to support Stage 1.- FYTD 2,749 metres of underground development completed.- Stage 2 Feasibility Study continues; completion expected by end of CY2021.- FYTD Mineral Resource drilling for Stage 1 & Stage 2 Feasibility Study on track; 101,450 metres completed.- Optimisation Metallurgical test work ongoing and positive. Work continues to optimise gold recovery, grind size and reagent consumption.- Rod Mill rectification work completed and back in service resulting in immediate increase in milling rates.To view the full update, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D9Y49W1M





Wiluna Mining Corp. (ASX:WMX) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.





