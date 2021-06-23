EcoGraf Limited: Appointment of Executive Manager - Project Development

Appointment of Executive Manager - Project Development

Diversified battery anode materials company EcoGraf Ltd. (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE:FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to advise the appointment of Mr Shaun O'Neill, a highly experienced project manager.

Shaun has been appointed to the position of Executive Manager - Project Development and will commence in July.

The appointment is a new senior executive position responsible for the construction of the EcoGraf(TM) HFfree 20,000tpa battery anode material facility in Western Australia. The development will be the first facility outside of Asia to manufacture high quality, sustainably produced battery anode material for the global lithium-ion battery market and the first facility in Australia to value-add a battery mineral.

Shaun is a Perth based qualified metallurgist and has 23 years' industry experience in operations, project management and commissioning across a broad range of commodities, including battery and critical minerals.

During his career Shaun has been involved in a number of battery mineral developments, with both construction and operational experience in the Kwinana-Rockingham Industrial Area, where he was the Project Manager for Tianqi Lithium's lithium hydroxide processing plant and also worked at the BHP Billiton Nickel West Refinery.

Prior roles include working for BHP Billiton commissioning the $3.5 billion Worsley-Alumina expansion and the $3.4 billion Ravensthorpe Nickel Project.

EcoGraf Managing Director, Mr Andrew Spinks stated "Securing someone of Shaun's calibre and extensive experience is timely and this is a key executive appointment to our management team for the construction of our Australian battery anode material facility. Shaun's local knowledge of the Kwinana-Rockingham Industrial Area is a significant benefit as the area is set to become a key mineral processing centre in the global supply chain for lithium-ion battery materials."

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a diversified battery anode material business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create two highly attractive, development ready graphite businesses.

The first new state-of-the-art EcoGraf processing facility in Western Australia will manufacture spherical graphite products for export to Asia, Europe and North America using a superior, environmentally responsible HFfree purification technology to provide customers with sustainably produced high performance battery anode material. Subsequently, the battery graphite production base will be expanded to include additional processing facilities in Europe and North America to support the global transition to clean, renewable energy in the coming decade and the rapid growth in battery materials.

In addition, the Company's breakthrough recovery of carbon anode material from recycled batteries using its EcoGrafTM process will enable the recycling industry to reduce battery waste and use recycled carbon anode material to improve battery lifecycle efficiency.

To complement these battery graphite operations, the Company is also advancing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, with development of the Epanko Graphite Project, which will supply additional feedstock for the battery anode material facilities and provide customers with a long term supply of high quality graphite products for industrial applications such as refractories, recarburisers and lubricants.

