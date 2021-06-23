Supernova Receives Exploration Permit for Gander North Property

June 23, 2021 - Vancouver, B.C. - Supernova Metals Corp. ("Supernova" or the "Company") (CNSX:SUPR.CN) (OTC:ABETF) (Frankfurt:A1S1.F) is pleased to announce that it has received an exploration permit from the Newfoundland and Labrador Mineral Lands Division for its Gander North Property. An initial summer program consisting of soil sampling, mapping and prospecting will commence this week.

Sean McGrath, CEO of Supernova, commented: "We are very excited to commence our inaugural exploration program on this prospective property which is located in the Gander Gold Belt, home of the New Found Gold (NFG.V) Queensway project which has generated tremendous investor interest in this area. Gander North is in very close proximity to several active junior explorers including Sassy Resources Corp. (SASY.C) and Crest Resources Inc. (CRES.C)".

About Gander North

The Gander North Property consists of 100 mineral claims covering 2,500 hectares of highly prospective exploration ground within the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The claims are dominantly underlain by Davidsville Group sediments, with similar lithologies and regional geophysical magnetic signatures as the New Found Gold Queensway high grade gold discovery located approximately 43 kilometers to the southwest. The Davidsville Group Sediments are also in contact with ultramafic rocks on the southeastern potion of the claims. The Gander North property has excellent access which will allow Supernova to carry out its exploration efforts in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Supernova has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gander North property subject to a 2% NSR held by the Vendor.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger March, PGeo and a Director of Supernova. Mr. March is the qualified person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.



About Supernova

SUPERNOVA is a growth-oriented exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing natural resources opportunities within North America. Supernova has a growing and diversified portfolio of assets, including Gold, Silver, Lithium, and Vanadium assets.

