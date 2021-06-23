Arctic Announces Client Services Agreement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd.

Vancouver, June 23, 2021 - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:ADD) (Frankfurt:82A2) (WKN:A2DFY5) (OTC:ASDZF) announces that it has retained Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse") to provide investor awareness and digital media communication services to the Company. Stockhouse will assist Arctic Star in communicating with its shareholder base, prospective investors and the investment community as a whole.
The agreement with Stockhouse is for a term of 6 months commencing from May 21, 2021 and the Company will pay Stockhouse an aggregate fee of $45,000 plus any applicable taxes. The agreement with Stockhouse is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
