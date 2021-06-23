Arctic Announces Client Services Agreement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd.

Vancouver, June 23, 2021 - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:ADD) (Frankfurt:82A2) (WKN:A2DFY5) (OTC:ASDZF) announces that it has retained Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse") to provide investor awareness and digital media communication services to the Company. Stockhouse will assist Arctic Star in communicating with its shareholder base, prospective investors and the investment community as a whole.

The agreement with Stockhouse is for a term of 6 months commencing from May 21, 2021 and the Company will pay Stockhouse an aggregate fee of $45,000 plus any applicable taxes. The agreement with Stockhouse is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Arctic Star Exploration Corp.

"Patrick Power"

Patrick Power, President & CEO

+1 (604) 218-8772

ppower@arcticstar.ca

